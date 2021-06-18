Recent reports have claimed that Fulham boss Scott Parker is set to leave the club and take over at Championship rivals Bournemouth, but the former England man remains under contract at Craven Cottage.

Parker signed a three-year deal with Fulham last summer.

His side would go on to be relegated from the Premier League though and now it seems like Parker and the Fulham board both want to part ways, with Bournemouth seemingly Parker’s next destination.

The Cherries lost out in the play-offs to Brentford. Jonathan Woodgate saw them into the top-six after a decent showing as interim manager but now looks set to step down from the role – his future at the club remains unclear.

But Bournemouth’s pursuit of Parker is seemingly at a standstill. Reports from The Guardian claim that Parker’s tenure is ‘close to ending’ following a ‘disagreement’ with the board, but his contract remains the biggest obstacle in his potential move to the south coast.

Tweeting on the matter, The Sun’s Alan Nixon said:

Three parties in the deal. Never going to be simple. But it’s a long way down the road now. Eventually somebody will have to sort out the cash. https://t.co/JB44txoFPP — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 17, 2021

Fulham have in contract and know he’s got a club … so makes whole thing awkward. https://t.co/HqEIaRrpET — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 17, 2021

Parker proved his worth in the Premier League last season.

Despite his side’s overall disappointing showing, Parker garnered a lot of praise for the way he got his side playing football and he’s rightly become an in-demand name going into the summer.

It’d be a huge shame for Fulham if they were to lose out but with Parker’s sights seemingly set on leaving, the club need an outcome.

Should he leave then they’ll need to find his replacement fast and should he remain at Craven Cottage, then Bournemouth will need to figure out their own pre-season.