Recent reports have claimed that Adam Armstrong could be available this summer for as little as £10million – he’s been linked with all of Everton, Norwich, Southampton and West Ham.

Armstrong, 24, just capped a hugely impressive season in the Championship. He netted 28 goals to finish as the league’s second-highest scorer behind Brentford’s Ivan Toney, scooping the PFA Player of the Year award in the process.

He’s been linked with a move away all season. His Blackburn contract is out next summer and the club now look to set to cash in on him.

West Ham have been long-term admirers of the striker with Everton linked going into the summer. Most recently though, Norwich City and Southampton have been linked and are said to be the ‘most keen’ at this point.

Football Insider reported a £15million price tag for Armstrong but contrasting reports from The Telegraph previously stated that he could be available for just £10million given his contract situation at Ewood Park.

Refuting those claims, The Sun’s Alan Nixon said on Twitter: