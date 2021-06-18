Tranmere Rovers have signed Liam Feeney on a permanent basis from Blackpool, as announced by their official club website.

Tranmere Rovers have brought the winger back on a one-year contract.

Feeney, who is 34-years-old, has been allowed to leave Blackpool for good after three years on the books at Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley’s side let him leave on loan last season and he made 47 appearances for Tranmere in all competitions.

Read: Blackpool make bid for midfielder

Feeney has said: “I wanted to carry on playing my football at Tranmere Rovers. I enjoyed last season, unfortunately it didn’t finish the way we would have all liked but we got very close.

“This is a great Club to play for, I got a small taste of what it is like to play at Prenton Park in front of the fans, and I can’t wait, and they create a great vibe.”

The winger is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up just under 600 appearances so far in his career.

He has previously played for the likes of Millwall, Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers in the past.

Read: Tranmere Rovers loanee from last season could be sold this summer

Tranmere lost in the Play-Offs to eventual winners Morecambe last term and will be looking to get promoted next season.

They have Micky Mellon back in charge after his stint at Dundee United and will be eager to make some signings this summer.

Bringing Feeney back to Prenton Park is a shrewd bit of business by the Merseyside club and they will hope he is the first of a few acquisitions.