Blackburn Rovers have given Joe Hilton the ‘green light’ to leave on loan, with Hamilton Academical having ‘agreed’ to sign the shot-stopper, reports Football Insider.

Hilton, 21, signed a new two-year deal at Blackburn Rovers earlier this week but now Football Insider report that Rovers have given Hilton the ‘green light’ to return to Scotland on loan.

The Englishman spent time with both Fleetwood Town and Ross County last season. He didn’t make it off the bench for Ross County in the Scottish Premiership but managed two League One outings for Fleetwood previously.

Now though the former Everton man has ‘agreed terms’ to join Hamilton who’ll be playing in the Scottish Championship next season.