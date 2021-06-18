Kilmarnock have signed Brad Lyons following his release by Blackburn Rovers, as announced by their official club website.

Kilmarnock have brought the midfielder up to Scotland on a two-year deal.

Lyons, who is 23-years-old, has swiftly found a new club with Blackburn deciding against keeping him at the end of last season.

He spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan at Morecambe and helped them gain promotion to League One.

Carlisle United were keen on a move for him in January, as reported by Lancashire Live at the time, but he was signed by the Shrimps instead.

He started his career in Northern Ireland with Coleraine and caught the eye there after scoring 17 goals in 97 games as a youngster.

The midfielder was snapped up by Blackburn in 2018 and brought over to England. He penned his first professional contract at Ewood Park and has since been a regular for Rovers at youth levels.

Lyons never made a first-team appearance for Tony Mowbray’s side but did also spend time on loan with St Mirren in the season before last.

He is now back in Scotland and has said: “It feels brilliant to be a Kilmarnock player and I’m so thankful to the manager for bringing me to such a big club. He’s really well known and respected in Northern Ireland and it was a no brainer to come and play under him.

“I had a great run with Morecambe and to experience Wembley. It was a great experience and one I’ll never forget and hopefully we can experience promotion here too.”