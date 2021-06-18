Hull City have a decision to make about the future of Martin Samuelsen this summer.

Hull City are expecting the attacking midfielder to return following his loan spell in Denmark at Aalborg.

Samuelsen, who is 24-years-old, was given the green light to leave the Tigers on loan in the January transfer window.

Aalborg had an option to sign him on a permanent basis but have turned it down, as reported by Hull Live.

Samuelsen has struggled to make an impact at the KCOM Stadium since his move to Grant McCann’s side from West Ham United in January 2020.

He has made 18 appearances for the Tigers, five of which have come in the league last term.

The Norway international moved to England nine years ago and initially had a spell at Manchester City before joining West Ham.

He spent five years on the books of the London outfit and had loan stints away at Peterborough United, Blackburn Rovers, Burton Albion, VVV Venlo and Haugesund before he was sold to Hull.

Aalborg gave him the chance to get more game time under his belt last term and he played 14 times for the Danish Superliga side.

Thoughts

There is definitely a player in there and it a shame that it hasn’t worked out for him at Hull yet.

Most signs point towards him leaving again this summer and it wouldn’t surprise me if his hometown club Haugesund come in for him.