Cheltenham Town have signed goalkeeper Owen Evans from Wigan Athletic which could mean they have moved on from Josh Griffiths.

The Robins were wanting to bring back Griffiths from West Bromwich Albion after his impressing loan spell last season.

However, Michael Duff’s side have landed Evans which could pave the way for Griffiths to go elsewhere.

He is on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday, as per a report by Yorkshire Live, whilst journalist Alan Nixon has said Portsmouth and Lincoln City are keen as well.

Read: Player linked with Sheffield Wednesday hoping to earn deal with new club

Griffiths, who is 19-years-old, is a highly-rated young stopper and could head out on loan again to get more experience under his belt.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at West Brom but is yet to play for their senior side.

The England youth international gained his first taste of first-team football out on loan at Cheltenham last term and caught the eye playing for the Robins.

He played a key role in their promotion to League One but appears unlikely to return to Gloucestershire now following their signing of Evans.

Read: Player who left Portsmouth lands Championship move

Sheffield Wednesday are in need of a new ‘keeper for next season as they prepare for life in League One and Darren Moore’s links to West Brom you can see why Griffiths has been linked.

Lincoln and Portsmouth are also after new stoppers and may well be in the race to sign the Baggies’ youngster this summer.