Exeter City starlet Joel Randall is wanted by Celtic, Norwich City and Peterborough United, as per a report by Football Insider.

Exeter City have rejected a first bid from Peterborough United for the attacker.

However, Celtic and Norwich are expected to move in as well for the Grecians youngster who is a man in-demand.

Randall, who is 21-years-old, was the subject of three failed bids from League One side Charlton Athletic in the January transfer window.

He caught the eye in League Two last season for Exeter and scored 10 goals in 36 games in all competitions.

Matt Taylor’s side are expecting to lose him this summer with him only having another year of his contract left there. However, they will only sell him when his valuation is met.

Randall is a product of Exeter’s impressive academy and made his first-team debut four years ago in the EFL Trophy.

He will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Ollie Watkins, who now plays in the Premier League for Aston Villa and has played for England after graduating from the same academy.

Peterborough have been the first club to move for Randall as they prepare for life back in the Championship but have seen their bid rebuffed.

Norwich and Celtic are expected to make offers for the forward as well and it will be interesting to see where he goes.