Arsenal and Sheffield United seem to be locked in a transfer tussle going into the summer, with Blades pairing Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge on Mikel Arteta’s radar.

Sheffield Star have provided the latest update on Ramsdale and Berge, who’ve both become targets of Arsenal following Blades’ relegation into the Championship.

They report that United’s £35million valuation of Berge has ‘frustrated’ the Gunners who’ve shown ‘little inclination to meet that demand’.

Now though, Arsenal are also being linked with England stopper Ramsdale who Sheffield United only signed last summer for a fee in excess of £18million.

Sheffield Star go on to report how Arsenal are preparing a £20million offer for Ramsdale but that the club have no intention of accepting that offer, and Ramsdale has no intentions of leaving Bramall Lane this summer.

Furthermore, the same report claims that Blades now value Ramsdale at upwards of £40million following his inclusion in England’s Euro 2020 squad.