Luton Town and Blackpool have both made bids for King’s Lynn starlet Sonny Carey, as per a report by the Eastern Daily Press.

Luton Town’s offer of around £100,000 has been rejected, whilst Blackpool’s similar bid remains on the table.

Carey, who is 20 years old, is a man in-demand after impressing in the National League last season.

King’s Lynn are facing a real battle to keep hold of him this summer amid interest from the Football League.

AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City have also been linked over recent times, as reported by Football Insider.

Carey made 44 appearances for King’s Lynn last season and scored six goals.

He still has a year left on his contract with the non-league side but is expected to move on this summer if his valuation is met.

The youngster started his career at local side Norwich City and rose up through the youth ranks at Carrow Road before leaving in 2018.

Carey subsequently joined Eastern Counties League side Wroxham for a year before King’s Lynn signed him two years ago.

He helped the Linnets gain promotion from the National League South in his first campaign at the club and adapted to the step up in decision last term with ease.

Carey is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has been the subject of transfer bids from Luton Town and Blackpool.