Ex-Manchester United man with 342 apps for club ‘backed’ for Championship job
West Brom legend Ally Robertson has urged the club to appoint an up and coming manager, backing former midfielder and ex-Manchester United man Darren Fletcher for the role.
Fletcher, 37, made 481 appearances as a professional footballer with 342 of those coming for Manchester United and 97 for West Brom.
He finished his career with Stoke City and hung up his boots in 2019 and is now working as a technical director at Manchester United, with aspirations to eventually become a manager.
Speaking to Express and Star, former Baggies hero Robertson has backed the club to appoint a name like Fletcher this summer:
“I’m not against us appointing someone who is just starting out in management,” he said.
“The search has not been a straightforward one. There have been a few issues.
“There have been problems behind the scenes and I’m worried we won’t attract a manager with experience unless they have struggled in the past.
“For me we are at a point where we need to start thinking long-term. We need a clear plan.
“So I would be looking at a good professional who knows the game and has strong connections with clubs in the Premier League.
“Maybe someone like a Darren Fletcher who knows everything going on at Manchester United and would know some 20, 21, 22-years-old to buy or loan.
“I don’t think a big manager will come so I think we have to look for someone who has the potential to be a big manager.”