West Brom legend Ally Robertson has urged the club to appoint an up and coming manager, backing former midfielder and ex-Manchester United man Darren Fletcher for the role.

Fletcher, 37, made 481 appearances as a professional footballer with 342 of those coming for Manchester United and 97 for West Brom.

He finished his career with Stoke City and hung up his boots in 2019 and is now working as a technical director at Manchester United, with aspirations to eventually become a manager.

Speaking to Express and Star, former Baggies hero Robertson has backed the club to appoint a name like Fletcher this summer:

“I’m not against us appointing someone who is just starting out in management,” he said.