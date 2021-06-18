Preston North End are the latest club to have shown an interest in Sheffield Wednesday’s Osaze Urhoghide, with the likes of Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Watford having all been linked already.

Urhoghide, 20, is set to leave Sheffield Wednesday at the end of this month after rejecting the offer of a new contract from the Owls.

The highly-rated defender has a number of suitors going into the summer – interest has come from abroad with the likes of Club Brugge and Sporting CP having been linked, as well as the likes of Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Watford.

Now though, Lancashire Live (via Sheffield Star) reports that Preston are the latest club to show an interest in signing the free agent defender this summer.