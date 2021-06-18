Charlton Athletic striker Chuks Aneke is still yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

Charlton Athletic’s top scorer from last season is currently out of contract at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent.

Aneke, who is 27-years-old, scored 16 goals in all competitions last term and may well be weighing up his options.

He has been linked with a move to the Championship with clubs such as QPR, Middlesbrough and Reading said to be keen, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Read: Charlton Athletic-linked midfielder makes Championship move

Charlton are hoping he stays at the Valley for another year at least as Nigel Adkins gears up for his first full season in charge of the London club.

They have signed Jayden Stockley on a permanent basis from Preston North End this week and keeping Aneke would be another huge boost to their promotion chances.

Aneke joined the Addicks in 2019 and only managed one goal in his first year as they were relegated from the Championship. However, he made amends last term.

Read: Charlton Athletic have decision to make on future of 21-y/o midfielder

Prior to his move to Charlton, the forward started out at Arsenal and had loan spells at Stevenage, Preston North End and Crewe Alexandra before leaving on a permanent basis for Zulte Waregem.

He spent two years in Belgium before moving back home for MK Dons in 2016.

Aneke then scored 33 goals in 94 games to earn a switch to Charlton on a two-year deal that is expiring very soon.