Accrington Stanley, Bolton Wanderers, Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town all feature in today’s League One transfer round-up on The72.

Shrewsbury Town had an active day in the transfer market today. They brought in Ryan Bowman from League Two side Exeter City for an undisclosed fee, with Football Insider reporting that they’ve agreed to sign Blackburn Rovers’ Elliott Bennett on a free transfer at the end of this month.

There we plenty of completed deals elsewhere in League One today as well – Burton Albion announced that they’ll be welcoming Preston North End striker Louis Moult on a free transfer when his Deepdale contract expires this summer, with Accrington Stanley re-signing former player John O’Sullivan on a three-year deal following his Morecambe exit.

Buzzing to sign for @burtonalbionfc can’t wait to get started and meet everyone, always believing 🙌⚽️💪!! pic.twitter.com/aQRXesQo1z — Louis Moult (@louismoult) June 17, 2021

Bolton Wanderers’ storming start to the summer transfer window continued as well – they confirmed their fifth signing of the summer so far with former Plymouth Argyle defender Will Aimson penning a two-year deal.

Richie Wellens has brought a former player of his to Doncaster Rovers as well. Cambridge United right-back Kyle Knoyle will move to the Keepmoat as of July 1st, having previously played under Wellens at Swindon Town – the U’s also make today’s round-up after completing a permanent move for Spurs’ Shilow Tracey, who spent time on loan with the League Two runners-up last season.

FInally, Fleetwood Town have signed Hull City defender Max Clarke on a one-year deal.