Cheltenham Town have missed out on striker Ryan Bowman, with Shrewsbury Town securing a deal for the 29-year-old.

Cheltenham Town have been consistently linked with Bowman over the course of the past few months.

The Robins first tried to bring the Exeter City man to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium in the January transfer window. However, a deal failed to materialise and ultimately, he remained with the Grecians.

Now, it has been confirmed that they have missed out on his signature.

Cheltenham’s fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town have secured an agreement for Bowman, confirming the signing of the experienced forward on their official club website.

The move brings an end to the club’s hopes of signing Bowman this summer, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Shrews after the relevant parties agreed an undisclosed fee.

Bowman’s move to Shrewsbury brings an end to his two-and-a-half-year stay with Exeter City.

He made the move to St. James’ Park in January 2019, impressing for the League Two side. Across all competitions, he managed 34 goals and five assists in 112 games for the club, holding down a starting spot up front.

It will be interesting to see how the Carlisle-born attacker fares with his new club.

Bowman has spent much of his career playing in the National League and League Two, playing only nine times in League One.

Over the course of his career, he has spent time on the books with the likes of Motherwell, Gateshead and York City.