Bristol Rovers, Exeter City, Harrogate Town, Scunthorpe United and Tranmere Rovers all feature in today’s League Two transfer round-up on The72.

Tranmere Rovers continued their positive start to the summer transfer window, with the club announcing the capture of Liam Feeney on a one-year deal – their fourth signing of the summer.

Elsewhere, Stoke City youngster Connor Taylor has joined up with Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan deal.

Exeter City meanwhile have seen two names depart today – Randell Williams has joined Hull City after he rejected a contract offer from the Grecians, with Ryan Bowman joining Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee.

Rumour Mill

Simon Weaver is reportedly close to completing a clutch of transfers – Harrogate Advertiser report that the club are set to announce two new signings next week and remain in discussions with a number of other targets.

Scunthorpe United are said to be close to bringing in a new face as well, with BBC Humberside Sport reporting earlier today that released Morecambe man Alex Kenyon is set to have a medical with the Irons.