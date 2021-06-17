Lincoln City have confirmed United States legend Landon Donovan has been appointed as a strategic advisor following the Jabara Family’s arrival as shareholders.

We can also announce that @landondonovan, former USA international and Manager for USL Championship side San Diego Loyal, will join the Imps as a Strategic Advisor 🇺🇸 https://t.co/i5AGR66pBr pic.twitter.com/YngVWR92EE — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) June 17, 2021

The Imps announced on Thursday afternoon that the Jabara family of the United States had joined their existing group of shareholders.

Pheonix, Arizona resident Harvey Jabara is heading the new investment at Sincil Bank, and he brings an interesting figure with him in the form of now-retired player Landon Donovan.

Donovan is currently the manager and vice-president of USL Championship side San Diego Loyal as he embarks on his post-playing career. Now, he takes up a new challenge in the Football League with the Imps.

Upon the announcement of the Jabara family’s arrival, it was revealed that talks between Lincoln City and both Jabara and Donovan had taken place for some time before the announcement was made.

Now, with the financial backing of the Jabara’s and the influence of Donovan, it will be interesting to see how the Imps summer pans out ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

If Donovan can emulate the level of success he saw in his playing career with Lincoln, it could prove to be a fruitful partnership.

The 39-year-old is a footballing idol in America, playing over 300 times for MLS side LA Galaxy and over 150 times for the U.S. national side.

He has experienced English football before, spending time on loan with Everton in both 2010 and 2012.