Leeds United have had a reputation for bringing youngsters through the academy at the club for a long time.

Leeds United fans can point to these successes in various Premier League sides as well as spread across the Football League.

Oliver Casey is another of those young players to be brought up at Leeds United’s Thorp Arch academy before finding his feet elsewhere.

Football Insider said last week that the young defender was being targeted by Championship newcomers Blackpool.

In that original report, writer Wayne Veysey said that talks were underway between the Tangerines and Leeds United. The Bloomfield Road outfit are said to be looking to land the talented youngster.

Oliver Casey: Time at Elland Road

The 20-year-old features prominently as a rugged central defender for the Under-23s at Elland Road. He was a key member of the young Whites side that won promotion to the Premier League 2 competition last season.

Yet, when he looks at the players in front of him – Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper – it’s easy to see why he might want a move.

As well as the 21 appearances for the Under-23s last season, Casey has three appearances for the senior squad under his belt. These have come in the EFL Cup and FA Cup competitions and a five-minute run-out in the Championship against Huddersfield Town.

Veysey wrote that Leeds United “were braced” for a six-figure bid with Blackpool offering “below £1million“.

Oliver Casey: Where a move is now

Since then, there has been no white smoke seen on this deal, seemingly no advancement and no signature forthcoming.

A week down the line and a snippet in the Yorkshire Evening Post does seem to add a little something to the tale.

Reporter Graham Smyth writes that Casey is “likely to depart the club for a permanent move to Blackpool.” Leeds United are looking for Under-23s this summer and a centre-back is thought to be high on their priorities.

As it stands, the move from Elland Road to Bloomfield Road is no further forward. On the flip side, it is no further back neither.

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Smyth thinks a move is likely to happen. The coming week could be telling on that front.