Hull City went down from the Sky Bet Championship in 2019/20 with hardly a whimper. Too many sides clawed the Tigers.

Hull City fans could be forgiven for thinking that the Tigers would settle at that level for a stay in League One. Not so.

The Tigers roared and scored 80 goals in a 2020/21 campaign where they stormed to the League One title.

At the head of their attack, Mallik Wilks (19 goals) and Josh Magennis (18 goals) were supported by Keane Lewis-Potter (13 goals).

Rather than settle for giving that trio a run in the Championship, Hull City are said to be pushing the boat out with a move for Derby County striker Jack Marriott.

According to HullLive’s Barr Cooper, Marriott has been told that he has no future at Pride Park. This progressed to the ex-Luton Town and Peterborough striker heading for talks with the Tigers.

Marriott has hit the back of the net regularly at his past clubs. 28 goals in 91 appearances for Luton and 33 in 55 for Posh stand out.

With Gavin Whyte and Dan Crowley returning to their parent clubs, City are a little short in the attacking department.

If City are going to take this interest further, then it would be a great move on their behalf. Marriott is a goalscorer and would slot straight into the Tigers side.

It would be a double return home for the unwanted Derby County man. He’d be returning home geographically with Hull CIty – close to his Beverley birthplace. He’d also one returning home supportively – back to a manager in McCann who’s worked with him before.

However you choose to phrase it, one thing stands out. If Hull City manage to land Jack Marriott, they can forget about merely surviving the Championship.

If Marriott signs, then the Tigers will storm to Sky Bet Championship survival.