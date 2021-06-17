This article is part of The72’s content series 72talk, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League.

The summer transfer window has been open for over a week and now already there’s been plenty of movement up and down the Football League.

But which teams have made the most positive starts to the transfer window? Our writers have their say:

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“There’s obviously a lot of transfer rumours flying about and many of them being free and loan transfers, which is understandable given the financial hardships of the past season-and-a-half.

“But QPR pulled one out of the bag with their £1million signing of Andre Dozzell from Ipswich Town. The club that were embargoed for the best part of three transfer windows up until last summer are now strolling out of the dark times in style.

“They’ve already completed permanent deals for Charlie Austin and Sam Field from West Brom, and Jordy de Wijs from Hull City and there’s plenty more rumours flying about with links to both George Cox and Moses Odubajo – QPR get my vote for making the best start to the summer transfer window.

“Another team that needs a mention is Ipswich Town. Paul Cook has already brought in the likes of Wes Burns and Lee Evans and there looks to be plenty of rumours flying about too – they’re linked with Dundee United stopper Benjamin Siegrist, with Rekeem Harper reportedly close to signing too.”

Harry Mail (@HarryMail99)

“Wigan Athletic have done the best business in the transfer window for me so far. They have brought in proven League One players in Jack Whatmough, Gwion Edwards, Tom Naylor and Max Power, and have managed to see off plenty of competition from elsewhere to get them all.

“Leam Richardson’s side are a team to watch out for next season and are dark horses for promotion if they carry on their momentum from staying up last term.

“Special mention to Hull in the Championship, they’ve brought in some solid free agents in George Moncur, Andy Cannon and Randell Williams, and it looks like Jack Marriott is on the way too.”

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“QPR have been one of the EFL’s most active clubs in the transfer window so far.

“The permanent signings of loan men Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field provide a solid foundation for the rest of their transfer business as Mark Warburton looks to freshen up his ranks. The £1m signing of promising Andre Dozzell is a brilliantly shrewd bit of business as well.

“There are promising signs regarding their rumoured targets too. The identification of full-backs George Cox and Moses Odubajo as options show there is reason to be optimistic heading into the remainder of the window.”