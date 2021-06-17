Swansea City attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda is wanted by Belgian side RSC Anderlecht, Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas has reported.

Swansea City could lose the former Liverpool starlet for nothing next summer, with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Dhanda struggled to nail down a spot in Steve Cooper’s starting 11 last season, starting only 14 league games.

Now, it has been claimed that the attacking midfielder is attracting interest from Europe.

Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has claimed Dhanda is on Vincent Kompany’s radar at Belgian club RSC Anderlecht.

The Manchester City legend is eyeing up some fresh faces this summer and the Swansea City man is reportedly on his shortlist. Swansea’s stance on a potential deal remains unknown, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out this summer.

During the 2020/21 campaign, the 22-year-old playmaker played 31 times for the Swans across all competitions.

Featuring in attacking midfield and central midfield, he chipped in with one goal and five assists in the process.

Dhanda has spent the last three years in South Wales, joining from Liverpool in the summer of 2018.

He left Anfield having never played for their senior side, featuring heavily for their youth teams. Since linking up with Swansea, the Dudley-born playmaker has played 56 times in total, netting five goals and laying on six assists.