QPR are still locked in talks over a potential deal for Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen, West London Sport has stated.

The Rs are hoping to reunite with Johansen on a permanent basis following his impressive stint on loan at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Norway international Johansen linked up with QPR in the January transfer window, joining on loan to bolster Mark Warburton’s midfield ranks after falling out of favour under Scott Parker.

Now, an update on Rangers’ pursuit of the 30-year-old ace has emerged.

As per West London Sport, Johansen and QPR are still locked in talks over the possibility of a permanent deal.

The Fulham man has previously expressed that he is interested in linking up with his former loan club on a permanent basis. Fans too have been vocal in their hope of seeing Johansen return next season.

With this new update emerging, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out over the course of the summer transfer window.

During his stint with Warburton’s side, Johansen successfully locked down a spot in the starting 11. Across all competitions, he managed three goals and two assists in 21 outings, even captaining the Rs on one occasion.

Johansen still has a year remaining on his contract with Fulham, but a move away seems likely given his lack of action under Scott Parker.

It awaits to be seen if QPR can secure a deal, or if any other club looks to swoop in ahead of next season.