QPR have seen an approach for Fortuna Sittard left-back George Cox rejected, West London Sport has claimed.

QPR are looking to add some fresh faces to their ranks this summer and Mark Warburton has reportedly got a full-back on his radar.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming the Rs are lining up a move to Fortuna Sittard’s George Cox, who thoroughly impressed in the 2020/21 campaign.

Now, a fresh update on the club’s pursuit of the left-back have emerged.

According to West London Sport, QPR have seen an approach for Cox knocked back by the Eredivisie club.

Fortuna Sittard will be hoping to successfully fend off the interest in his services given his impressive performances last season. In 33 league games, the former Brighton and Hove Albion starlet managed five goals and five assists across all competitions, a strong return from left-back.

The 2020/21 season was Cox’s first since signing on a permanent deal.

He initially joined Fortuna Sittard on loan in September 2019 but made a good impression, earning a permanent switch. Overall, he has played in 58 games for the club across both spells.

Cox departed Brighton without making a senior appearance side.

However, he featured heavily for the Seagulls’ U23s side. The 23-year-old chipped in with 12 assists in 59 outings for their youngsters, also finding the back of the net on one occasion.