Doncaster Rovers have signed full-back Kyle Knoyle from Cambridge United, as announced by their official club website.

Doncaster Rovers have brought the defender in on a two-year deal.

Their boss, Richie Wellens, knows him well from managing him at Swindon Town.

He has become Donny’s second signing of the summer after they landed midfielder Ben Close last week from Portsmouth.

Knoyle has spent the past two seasons with Cambridge United and made 80 appearances for the U’s in all competitions, playing a key role in their promotion to League One last term.

He started his career at West Ham United and rose up through their youth ranks before playing once for their senior side.

The right-back spent time away from the Hammers on loan at Dundee and Wigan Athletic gain first-team experience.

Swindon then signed him on a permanent basis in 2017 and he crossed paths with Wellens during his time on the books at the County Ground.

He was part of the Robins’ side who were promoted from League Two in his second season in Wiltshire. However, he rejected the chance to stay with them after that year and moved to Cambridge.

Knoyle has now reunited with Wellens at Doncaster and is moving up north for a new chapter in his career.

He will give the Yorkshire club more options and depth in their defensive department.