Portsmouth had agreed personal terms with Jayden Stockley before Charlton Athletic swooped in, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth had also agreed a fee with Preston North End before the striker opted to join Charlton Athletic at the 11th hour.

Stockley, who is 27 years old, spent the second-half of last season with the Addicks and his heart was set on a return to the Valley.

Pompey have been dealt a blow in this one but will set their sights on other options now.

Their CEO, Andy Cullen, has said: “It’s disappointing when you’ve done a lot of work with a player to bring them into the building, and you think you have everything agreed.

“You’ve agreed terms, you’ve agreed everything with the parent club and, for whatever reasons, it doesnt happen at the end of the day.”

Portsmouth are preparing for Danny Cowley’s first full season in charge and it will be interesting to see who the ex-Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town boss goes for now.

They missed out on the Play-Offs last term and will be looking to mount a promotion push next season.

Thoughts

Stockley is going to be a big player for Charlton under Nigel Adkins and missing out on signing him to a potential promotion rival is a sucker punch.

Nevertheless, there are other attackers out there and Pompey can’t grumble about this one too much with a whole summer ahead to find someone else.