Coventry City are not interested in signing Alex Gilliead after his departure from Scunthorpe United, as per a report by Coventry Live.

Coventry City have been linked with the winger over recent times but are not believed to be in for him.

Gilliead, who is 25-years-old, is leaving Scunthorpe this summer and is available on a free transfer.

He is a target for Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town, as reported by Football League World, whilst the same publication have suggested that Blackpool have been keeping tabs on his situation too.

Gilliead has a big decision to make on his future with quite a few clubs linked with him.

He made 47 appearances in all competitions last season for Scunthorpe and chipped in with a single goal and four assists.

The ex-England youth international started his career at Newcastle United but never made a first-team appearance for the North East club.

He bagged five goals in 41 games for Carlisle United on loan during the 2015/16 season in his first taste of senior football.

Gilliead then spent a year-and-a-half back in League Two at Bradford after a brief stint at Luton Town. He was a key player for the Bantams and played 58 times for the Yorkshire club whilst they were in League One.

Shrewsbury came calling that summer and he left Newcastle on a permanent basis. He spent a single season with the Shrews before Scunthorpe signed him in 2019.

A new club is on the horizon for him this summer but it won’t be Coventry.