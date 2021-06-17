West London Sport report that QPR have received ‘no offers’ for Todd Kane – the right-back was linked with all of Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Sunderland last month.

Kane, 27, looks set to be sold off by QPR after a widely contested season.

He endured a torrid last season which ended in controversy following comments he made about teammate Osman Kakay which led to him being dropped, following by an FA charge which will see him banned for the start of next season.

Following the conclusion of the campaign just gone, all of Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Sunderland were linked. The League One trio were reported to be eyeing a deal for the Englishman but one report has since ruled Pompey out of the signing.

But West London Sport write; “clubs are aware of Kane’s availability but so far no offers have been received.”

That leaves Charlton and Sunderland who’ll both be hoping to secure promotion in the upcoming League One season – Charlton ended the season in 7th, shy of the play-offs only on goal difference whilst Sunderland were knocked out of the play-off semi-finals by Lincoln City.

Kane was part of the infamous Chelsea loan system. He spent severla eyars at the club every one of those seasons out on loan with various clubs in England and in the Netherlands.

QPR signed him on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 and he;s since featured 60 times in the Championship, proving a contested player throughout.

A move now looks naield on following the events of last season but QPR might yet have some trouble offloading him.