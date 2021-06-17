QPR are busy at work in the transfer window, having yesterday completed their fourth signing of the summer.

QPR confirmed the signing of Andre Dozzell from Ipswich Town this week, paying a cool £1million for his services.

He becomes the Rs’ fourth signing of the summer so far after all of Sam Field, Charlie Austin and Jordy de Wijs made their loan stays permanent, with more expected.

Here we take a look at five potential ins and outs at QPR that could happen before the end of this month.

Stefan Johansen – In

Perhaps the signing that QPR fans most want to see happen this summer is the permanent capture of Johansen from Fulham.

The Norway man looked set to be out of Mark Warburton’s grasp following the end of the last season but his side’s links have grown, with South London Press having last week reported that both QPR ad Fulham are ‘locked’ in talks over a permanent deal.

Liam Kelly – Out

The Scot looks to be nearing the exit door. He spent time out on loan with Motherwell last season and thoroughly impressed by all accounts, and now both he and the club want a permanent move.

Dundee United have also been recently linked with the stopper.

George Cox – In

QPR were yesterday linked with a move for Fortuna Sittard full-back George Cox.

Left-back was a problem position for Warburton last season but West London Sport have reported that Cox is wanted on a permanent transfer – the former Brighton man has two years left on his Sittard contract.

Just this afternoon though, West London Sport have gone on to report how the Rs have had an offered knocked back but that talks remain ongoing.

Todd Kane – Out

Kane was a talking point throughout the last season. After the events of the second half of the last campaign he too looks to be nearing the QPR exit.

Last month, Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Sunderland were all linked with the right-back but West London Sport report that there’s not yet been any contact regarding a move.

Moses Odubajo – In

Another exciting transfer report this week was from talkSPORT. They’ve linked QPR with a summer move for Sheffield Wednesday defender Moses Odubajo who played under Warburton at Brentford.

He’s available for free after his Hillsborough departure.