Swansea City, Watford and Middlesbrough were linked to FC Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba earlier this year, but Boro ‘won’t be taking their interest any further’, according to Teesside Live.

Swansea City were in direct competition with newly promoted Premier League side Watford and fellow Championship outfit Middlesbrough to sign Kaba, but the latter have since withdrawn their interest, leaving the duo to battle it out.

The report states that Middlesbrough’s first-team coach Ronnie Jepson was sent abroad at the end of last season to scout the player. But before he was named in the press, Boro boss Neil Warnock admitted that they wouldn’t be pursuing a deal for them.

The 26-year-old scored a total of 11 goals in just 27 league games last season for Danish side FC Midtjylland, as he fired them to the Superliga title. He finished the season as the club’s top scorer and is unsurprisingly in demand this summer.



Watford have already confirmed the signing of Middlesbrough man Ashley Fletcher on a free transfer, after he was released from his contract early and so another striker may not be a priority this transfer window.

Middlesbrough on the other hand are still in the market to sign a new forward. Fletcher was joined through the exit door by £15 million record signing Britt Assombalonga, whilst Chuba Akpom could also depart.

Swansea lost the talismanic Andre Ayew this month and so are looking to replace his goals as effectively as possible and will likely continue to monitor Kaba’s situation in Denmark, as well as other targets on their ever-growing shortlist.