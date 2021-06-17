Swansea City have made a £5m bid for OH Leuven striker Thomas Henry, Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwsblad has claimed.

After suffering play-off heartbreak once again, Swansea City are preparing for another campaign in the Championship.

The Swans are set to lose a significant goal threat in the form of Andre Ayew, who will be leaving the club at the end of his contract. Now, it has been claimed that the Swans have made their move for a new striker.

As per Belgium-based news outlet Het Nieuwsblad, Swansea have lodged a £5m offer to OH Leuven in an attempt to sign French striker Thomas Henry.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to the Liberty Stadium after an impressive 2020/21 campaign.

Henry managed an impressive 21 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions last season. He also chipped in with seven assists, starring for Marc Brys’ side.

The Argenteuil-born striker has been with Leuven since January 2019. In that time, he has chipped in with 42 goals and 12 assists in 71 games for the club, starring upfront.

With Swansea reportedly lodging a bid, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out this summer.

However, the Swans could face competition for his signature.

While the report states Henry is open to a Championship move, it is stated that he is keeping his options open in case some more attractive options present themselves.