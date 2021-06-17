Coventry City still want to sign Matty James on a permanent basis this summer, as per a report by Coventry Live.

Coventry City are still talking to the midfielder and remain hopeful of signing him.

James, who is 29-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Sky Blues.

He has been released by Leicester City and is available on a free transfer now.

Bristol City, Cardiff City and Swansea City are all interested in landing him, as reported by the Daily Mail, but Coventry are still holding out hope they can get him back.

James played for Barnsley on loan during the first half of the last campaign before switching to Mark Robins’ in the January transfer window.

He was then a hit with the Sky Blues and played a key role in their survival in the Championship.

James started his career at Manchester United and rose up through the prestigious youth ranks at Old Trafford.

He never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants but enjoyed two campaigns out on loan in the Championship at Preston North End.

James left Manchester United on a permanent basis in 2012 to join Leicester and has been on the books at the King Power Stadium since then.

He made 116 appearances for the Foxes and scored five goals.

However, they have released him now and Coventry want to sign him despite interest from elsewhere in the second tier.