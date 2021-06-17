Fleetwood Town are closing to signing Max Clark on a free transfer, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (See tweet below).

Fleetwood. Close to deal for left back Max Clark. Been in Holland and also ex Hull. Free. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 17, 2021

Fleetwood Town are looking to sign the defender following his release by Hull City.

Clark, who is 25-years-old, is a free agent with the Tigers deciding against offering him a new deal at the end of last season.

He may now reunite with former Hull teammate Dan Batty at Highbury this summer.

Alan Nixon has suggested Bolton Wanderers have been interested in signing him recently as well but they have brought in left-back Declan John on a permanent basis.

Read: Hull City in talks with Derby County striker

Clark moved back to England in January to his hometown club Hull after a two-and-a-half year spell in Holland with Vitesse but didn’t feature at all for Grant McCann’s side last season.

He rose up through the youth ranks with the Yorkshire club and made 30 appearances for their first-team before moving abroad.

The ex-England youth international could now be poised for a swift return to League One with Fleetwood.

Read: Sheffield United ‘accepted’ Hull City bid for midfielder earlier this summer

Thoughts

Clark was unlucky not be offered a new deal by Hull following their promotion last term. He would have added decent competition and depth to their left-back department for the Championship.

The Tigers’ loss could be Fleetwood’s gain though and they could provide him with the opportunity to play regular first-team football next season.