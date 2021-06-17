Middlesbrough have pulled out of the race to sign Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough are in the market to sign a striker this summer, with Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher having left the club. Chuba Akpom is also expected to depart and so manager Neil Warnock is looking to overhaul his attacking options.

One player who looked to be high on their list was Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke. The 28-year-old scored 26 League One goals last season, whilst also managing to assist a further three. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that he is in-demand ahead of his contract coming to an end later this month.

He finished second in the third tier’s top scorers chart, only behind Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who ended the season with 31 goals in 45 games.

Despite the possibility of him becoming a free agent, Sunderland have offered Wyke new terms and an offer is on the table. However, the forward is weighing up his options before making a final decision on his footballing future.

Celtic look to be favourites to sign the talismanic Englishman, but the Scottish Premiership side will no longer face competition from Middlesbrough according to the report.

Although originally on Boro’s shortlist, Neil Warnock watched Wyke in action and ‘made a quick decision that he wasn’t for him’, therefore highlighting they are no longer in for the player.



There were reports suggesting fellow Championship sides Cardiff City, Millwall, and Nottingham Forest were also interested, although, Celtic aside, no clubs are yet to make a move.