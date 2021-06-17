West Brom are among the sides chasing Blackpool hotshot Jerry Yates, according to a report from The Sun.

West Brom are preparing for life in the second-tier again following their relegation to the Championship.

The Baggies’ main focus at the moment will be appointing a new manager as they continue to hunt for a replacement for Sam Allardyce. However, it seems their managerial hunt is not preventing them from eyeing up new targets, with Blackpool’s Jerry Yates now being linked.

The Tangerines hotshot has been heavily linked with a move away from Bloomfield Road ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Now, as per The Sun, West Brom have been said keen on the striker.

A host of Championship sides are rumoured to be keeping tabs on the Blackpool hotshot this summer. Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City have all been linked with Yates following his impressive 2020/21 season.

The 24-year-old helped fire Neil Critchley’s side to the Championship, netting 23 goals and providing nine assists in 54 games across all competitions.

Yates still has two years deal remaining on his contract with Blackpool. The newly-promoted side are said to value the ex-Rotherham United man at £5m, so it will be interesting to see if anyone conjures up the money to prize the prolific striker away from the club this summer.

The Doncaster-born striker has proven to be prolific at League One and League Two level. However, he is yet to impress in the Championship, managing only one goal in 29 appearances in the division.