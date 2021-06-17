Blackburn Rovers utility man Elliott Bennett has entered talks over a move to Shrewsbury Town, Football League World has claimed.

The experienced midfielder looks set to leave Blackburn Rovers this summer, with his current contract expiring soon.

Bennett has been with the Ewood Park club for five-and-a-half years now. However, his time with the club looks set to be coming to an end imminently.

Now, it has been claimed that Shrewsbury Town have entered talks with the former Norwich City man over a potential deal.

The Shrews were heavily linked with a swoop for the 32-year-old earlier this year.

Football League World is now reporting that the League One side have reignited their interest in Bennett as they look to secure a deal before the 2021/22 season.

Discussions are said to be progressing well and a move looks likely, the report claims.

Rovers confirmed last month that talks were ongoing with Bennett over the possibility of a new contract. However, a month has passed since then and an agreement has not yet been revealed.

Given his versatility and experience, Bennett could be a shrewd acquisition for Shrewsbury Town this summer.

He features primarily as a midfielder, playing either on the right-wing or as a central midfielder. The Telford-born ace can also play at right-back, a role he has appeared in more frequently in the latter stages of his career.

Over the course of his career, Bennett has spent time on the books with Wolves, Brighton and Hove Albion and Norwich City.