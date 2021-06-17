Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has told Football Insider that he believes defender Arbenit Xhemajli could be a “massive asset” for the Black Cats next season.

Sunderland brought the Kosovan centre-back in to bolster their defensive ranks last summer but his season was brought to an early end.

After making just one appearance for the Black Cats, Xhemajli suffered an ACL injury, bringing his season to a close.

However, a positive update emerged on his situation back in April, with Lee Johnson stating the defender could return to action in time for Sunderland’s pre-season.

Now, with Xhemajli on track for a return to action ahead of this season, he has been tipped for a big role in Johnson’s side.

Club legend Kevin Phillips has revealed he is expecting “big things” from the 23-year-old. He told Football Insider that if Xhemajli hits the ground running, he could be a “massive asset”.

“I expect big things from him next season,” he said.

“In Xhemajli they’ve got a player with good potential from what I’ve heard. In many ways, it will be like a new signing, especially if he is fully fit for the start of pre-season.

“I hope he hits the ground running. They have got a player on their books who could be a massive asset for them next season if they keep him fit.”

With Phillips tipping Xhemajli for a big role next season, it will be interesting to see if the former FC Zurich man can live up to expectations next season.

In his only outing for Sunderland, Xhemajli played 90 minutes in an 8-1 EFL Cup victory over Aston Villa’s U23s.

Prior to moving to the Stadium of Light, much of the Kosovo international’s senior experience came with Swiss side Neuchatel Xamax. In his time with the Swiss side, he scored two goals and laid on one assist in 51 games.