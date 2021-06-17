Blackburn Rovers are monitoring Liverpool centre-midfielder Leighton Clarkson, according to a report from Lancashire Live.

Blackburn are considering a loan move for Clarkson this summer, as they hope to use last season’s successful loan spell of fellow Liverpool man Harvey Elliott to their advantage.

Elliott developed significantly at Ewood Park under the guidance of Tony Mowbray, scoring seven and assisting a further 11 for his teammates in 41 games across the campaign. Liverpool will be hoping for a similar outcome if they decide to loan Clarkson to the same club.

Purse strings are tight at Blackburn as things stand and the report states that Mowbray’s side are looking at both the free agent market as well as the loan market. Clarkson is one who is on their radar as they look to bolster their midfield options and make a push for the Championship top six.

He has been described as ‘a good footballer, a smart footballer’ and ‘fast’ and ‘physically strong’ by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. He has played three times in the Reds first-team under the German, making his professional debut in the EFL Cup quarter final against Aston Villa in December 2019, before playing in the FA Cup in February the following year against Shrewsbury Town.

He then went on to make his Champions League debut in December 2020, starting in the final game of Liverpool’s Group D fixture with Midtjylland, drawing 1-1.

Liverpool considered loaning out Clarkson in January, although nothing came to fruition. Now with Blackburn keen to bring the versatile midfielder to the club next season, it could present a perfect opportunity for all parties concerned.