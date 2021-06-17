Hull City suffered a terrible relegation after the 2019/20 Championship season as they shipped results and points in a horrible campaign.

Hull City fans might have feared the worst based on the manner of their relegation. Last season’s performance in League One has restored any lost faith.

The Tigers roared their way to the League One title. They immediately bounced back – winning the title and going up as champions.

They were promoted on the back of a fearsome attacking three: Mallik Wilks (19 goals), Josh Magennis (18 goals) and Keane Lewis-Potter (13 goals).

Now the Tigers are adding to that threat with a confirmed capture of free agent Randell Williams who was let go by the Grecians.

Randell Williams: Premier League youngster to Championship new-boy

Williams started out his football journey with London amateurs Tower Hamlets before Crystal Palace snapped him up in January 2016. The following summer, Williams was snapped up by Watford.

A loan out to Wycombe Wanderers saw him make 29 appearances for the Chairboys where he scored four goals and made two assists.

After his release by Watford in mid-January 2019, Williams was picked up on a free by Exeter City.

Although a new deal was offered to Williams, the Grecians retained list did say that the club expected him to leave.

That proved to be the case. Grant McCann’s Hull City side have moved in quickly to land him on a free transfer.

He arrives in East Yorkshire on the back of 87 appearances for Exeter which returned nine goals and 16 assists.

Hull City: Waiting game key for Tigers

Williams will be joining a potent three-pronged attack that proved its worth in League One last time out.

The Tigers are also said to be making overtures for Derby County striker Jack Marriott. They will take advantage of an EFL diktat to land the former Peterborough striker.

Derby had offered an extended deal to Marriott. However, the EFL forced its withdrawal and his current deal runs out at the end of this month.

Hull City boss, Grant McCann, couldn’t contain his delight that the Tigers patience had paid dividends in landing Williams.

Commenting on this patience, McCann explained the waiting game that the East Yorkshire outfit went through.

Of Williams’ capture, the Hull City boss said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to eventually get Randell. We offered a big fee for him this time last year and the boy was very keen to come to us. Unfortunately, Exeter weren’t prepared to let him go, so to get him now on a free transfer is quite a coup for us.”

The Tigers will need to wait another week to find out their fixtures for next season. However, McCann has Williams in already and will be looking forward to working with him. He will want to d get him challenging for a spot in his attack-laden side as soon as possible.