Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo is interesting Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor, according to Turkish sports news site Fotospor.

Stoke have already allowed a plethora of high earners to leave the club at the end of their contracts this month, but the hierarchy will also be looking to sell or loan out more players.

One of those potentially on the chopping block is midfielder Peter Etebo. The 38-time Nigerian international has played just 51 times in all competitions for Stoke since arriving in 2018 and has been subject to two loan moves away from the Bet 365 Stadium over the last two seasons.

He joined La Liga outfit Getafe in January 2020, playing 11 times and scoring one goal as the Azulones achieved an eighth placed finish and narrowly missed out on European football. The 2020-21 campaign saw him join Turkish giants Galatasaray for the full season.

It is in Istanbul where he clearly made an impression, with fellow Turkish side Kayserispor now keen to see the 25-year-old return to the Super Lig next season.

It is not yet reported whether Etebo would again depart on loan, or if he would be sold to generate funds for new arrivals. He has two years remaining on his contract with the Potters and is valued at £2.88m, according to Transfermarkt.

However, having signed for Stoke from Feirense in Portugal three years ago for £6.35 million, they would presumably be looking to recuperate the majority, if not all, of the transfer fee paid previously.