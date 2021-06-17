Hull City are in talks to sign Jack Marriott from Derby County, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City are keen to lure the striker to the KCOM Stadium as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Marriott, who is 26-years-old, is out of contract at Derby at the end of the month and will be leaving Wayne Rooney’s side after failing to agree terms over a new deal.

Hull are now looking to swoop in and land him on a free transfer.

Their boss, Grant McCann, knows Marriott well from managing him at Peterborough United.

Marriott is from Hull and may well be on his way back to East Yorkshire now.

He joined Derby in 2018 and has since managed 17 goals in 86 games for the Rams, as well as having a loan spell away at Sheffield Wednesday in the season before last.

Marriott started out at Ipswich Town but made his name at Luton Town – where he fired 28 goals in 91 matches.

McCann signed him for Peterborough in 2017 and he fired an impressive 33 goals for the Posh in his only season at London Road to earn a move to Derby.

He has struggled for goals over the past two campaigns but Hull are in for him now and could offer him an opportunity to get his career back on track.