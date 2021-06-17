Scunthorpe United are close to signing Alex Kenyon after his departure from Morecambe, as per BBC Humberside Sport on Twitter (see tweet below).

We understand @SUFCOfficial are close to signing former Morecambe midfielder Alex Kenyon. Sources close to the deal have told us the 28-year old ex-Everton youth is having a medical today.#uti #Iron pic.twitter.com/y4Swumar4Y — BBC Humberside Sport (@HumbersideSport) June 17, 2021

Scunthorpe United are poised to bolster their midfield options by snapping up the 28-year-old on a free transfer.

Kenyon is having a medical with the League Two side today.

He was released by Morecambe at the end of the last campaign after their promotion to League One.

Kenyon started his career at Everton and played in their academy before he left in 2008.

He subsequently dropped into non-league and had spells at Chorley, Lancaster City and Stockport County before heading to Morecambe in 2013.

The midfielder has spent the past eight years on the books with the Shrimps and has made 269 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with 12 goals and seven assists.

He played 18 times in the league last season as Morecambe won promotion to the third tier for the first time in their history under Derek Adams.

However, they decided not to offer him a new deal as they prepare for the next campaign.

Scunthorpe are looking to bring him in as they gear up for another year in League Two.

Neil Cox’s side finished 22nd in the league last term and will be looking for a much better showing next season.