Celtic are set to offer Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke a long-term contract, as per a report by Football Insider.

Celtic are hoping to lure the striker to Scotland this summer on a free transfer.

Wyke, who is 28-years-old, is out of contract at Sunderland at the end of the month and is also attracting interest from clubs in the Championship.

However, he is believed to be keen on a move to Celtic and they are poised to step up their pursuit of him this week after holding talks.

Wyke scored 31 goals in all competitions last season to fire the Black Cats in the Play-Offs.

The 6ft 2inc man joined Sunderland in 2018 and managed only nine goals in his first two seasons before Lee Johnson’s arrival resulted in an upturn in form for him.

Prior to his move to the Stadium of Light, Wyke had spells at Middlesbrough, Carlisle United and Bradford City.

Celtic are preparing for life under new boss Ange Postecoglou and have identified the forward as someone to bolster their attacking options for next season.

It is looking increasing likely that Wyke will be leaving Sunderland this summer and a move to Celtic would give him a chance to play in Europe next term.

Postecoglou will be be a busy man this summer as he looks to put his own stamp on the Hoops and the potential signing of Wyke would give his side more options and depth up top.