Hull City boss Grant McCann has said they hope to sign an attacking player over the next couple of days, as per BBC Humberside Sport on Twitter (see tweet below).

"There's an attacking player potentially coming in over the next couple of days. He's having a medical today. It's someone we've chased for over a year" 🔊 Listen to Grant McCann on a potential further signing for #HCAFC — plus his thoughts on Andy Cannon & Callum Jones' loan.. pic.twitter.com/jatS9OGP37 — BBC Humberside Sport (@HumbersideSport) June 16, 2021

Hull City are keen to bolster their squad following their promotion from League.

The identity of the attacking player who had a medical yesterday is yet to be known. Here are some possibilities-

Jack Marriott

The Beverley-born striker is out of contract at the end of the month at Derby County and knows McCann well from playing under him at Peterborough United.



Dion Charles, Accrington Stanley

The Northern Ireland international is a player City have watched over recent times, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Charles, who is 25-years-old, scored 20 goals in all competitions for Accrington last season.

Paul Smyth

McCann played with him at Linfield and the attacker is now a free agent after being released by QPR at the end of last season. He spent last term on loan at Charlton Athletic and Accrington respectively.

Randell Williams

The winger was heavily linked with a move to the KCOM Stadium last summer but ended up staying at Exeter City. He is now out of contract and is available on a free transfer.

Paul Mullin

He fired 34 goals in all competitions for Cambridge United last season to fire them to promotion to League One and is yet to sign a new deal with the U’s with his contract nearly up.

