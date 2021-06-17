Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock could give Djed Spence, Chuba Akpom and Lewis Wing chances in pre-season to resurrect their careers at the club, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough have already told Akpom to find another club this summer and have started to pursue alternative strikers in the current market. However, Spence and Wing have also been linked with moves away from the Riverside.

Spence fell out of favour with Boro boss Warnock and was came under fire from his manager on more than one occasion. Wing on the other hand was seen as surplus to requirements and shipped out on loan in January to fellow Championship side Rotherham United.

All three players are generating interest from elsewhere and moves could materialise prior to pre-season getting underway next month. However, Teesside Live suggest that the trio could be given an opportunity to show Warnock what they can do before the veteran makes a final decision.

Akpom has been linked to the likes of Millwall, Bristol City, Charlton Athletic, and Queens Park Rangers; Spence is interesting Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Wing is linked with a return to Rotherham, as well as recently promoted Championship duo Hull City and Peterborough United.

The article also focuses on players they expect will need a good pre-season, including injury-hit quartet Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier, Sam Morsy and Anfernee Dijksteel who missed the final few games of last season. As well as top scorer Duncan Watmore, Darnell Fisher and a handful of youngsters hoping to make an impression.