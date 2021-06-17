Sheffield Wednesday made the decision to release Isaac Rice at the end of last season.

He is hoping to earn a deal with Dunfermline Athletic after his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, as per a report by The Courier.

Rice, who is 20 years old, is currently a free agent and is training with the Scottish Championship side.

Sheffield Wednesday opted against keeping him after they slipped into League One.

Dunfermline are casting an eye over him now and their boss, Peter Grant, has said: “Isaac is up and he has looked very good in training. We have been delighted with the way that he has gone about his business. He has given himself the best chance with the shape he is in, and shown that hunger to get up here.

“We know that [centre-back] is a position that we need to strengthen. I also like balance if possible, with a left-footer on the left-hand side — and they are not easy to come by. Isaac comes into that bracket.”

Rice is from Lincoln and progressed up through the youth ranks with the Owls.

He was a regular for their youth sides and was handed his first professional contract in December 2018.

The youngster made his first-team debut for Sheffield Wednesday in an FA Cup game against Exeter City in January.

However, that was his first and only appearance for the Yorkshire club to date before they released him.

Rice could now link up with Dunfermline for next season. They finished 4th last term and will be eyeing promotion to the Scottish Premiership next time around.