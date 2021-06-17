Blackpool have been backed to make a permanent move for Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton this summer.

Embleton, 22, spent the second half of the season just gone on loan with Blackpool.

He’d made nine appearances for Sunderland the first half of the League One campaign just gone but Lee Johnson and the Black Cats hierarchy were keen for Embleton to gain some loan experience after New Year.

They did their due diligence and loaned Embleton to eventual play-off winners Blackpool. The Englishman featured 21 times in the league and scored twice as Blackpool avoided Sunderland in the play-offs, beating Lincoln City in the final at Wembley.

Since, national reports have backed Blackpool to make a permanent move for Embleton, but Sunderland have insisted that they have plans for Embleton next season. So what’s the latest with that deal?

A recent emerging report might have hinted at Blackpool’s stance on a permanent signing of Embleton.

Manager Neil Critchley has played down the potential of his side spending big in the summer transfer window this summer and so it’s adds fuel to the fire that Embleton will be remaining at the Stadium of Light going into next season.

It was initially The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21) that reported the Tangerines’ interest in a permanent deal for Embleton, before Northern Echo reported shortly after that Blackpool were set to ‘test Sunderland’s resolve’ with an offer.

Whether that remains after Critchley’s recent comments, or whether he’s playing down the move as to go about it quietly remains to be seen.

It’d be a really keen signing for Blackpool though but should Embleton remain at Sunderland, expect him to play a big part for the Black Cats next season.