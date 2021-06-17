Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has said he is ‘delighted’ to have brought Jayden Stockley back.

Charlton Athletic have made the striker their first signing of the summer.

Adkins has sent the following message on Twitter to his followers (see tweet below).

Delighted to have Jayden on board as our 1st Summer signing @CAFCofficial #cafc https://t.co/k4TNyd5CR3 — Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) June 15, 2021

Stockley, who is 27-years-old, has signed a three-year deal with the Addicks from Preston North End.

Read: Charlton Athletic have decision to make on future of 21-y/o midfielder

Charlton saw off plenty of competition from League One rivals like Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town to lure him to the Valley.

He spent the second-half of last season at the Valley from Preston and scored eight goals.

It is expected to be a busy summer at Charlton as Adkins prepares for his first full campaign in charge there.

He will be hoping Stockley is the first of many signings over the next few weeks as he looks to build a squad capable of mounting a promotion push from League.

The futures of the likes of Ben Amos, Chuks Aneke and Jake Forster-Caskey remain uncertain with their respective contracts expiring at the end of the month.

Read: Charlton Athletic-linked midfielder makes Championship move

The clock is ticking for them to decide their futures and Charlton will want all their situations resolved soon so they can properly start planning for next term.

Bringing Stockley back is a big signing for the Addicks and has got their fans, and manager, excited on Twitter.