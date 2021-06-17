Bolton Wanderers’ Ali Crawford has been named as someone who could leave Ian Evatt’s side this summer by the Manchester Evening News.

Bolton Wanderers loaned him out to Tranmere Rovers for the second-half of last season and may offload him on a permanent basis.

Crawford, who is 29-years-old, was given the green light to move to Prenton Park in the January transfer window.

He is due to return to the University of Bolton Stadium for pre-season but his future is unclear.

Crawford made 24 appearances for Bolton in the first half of the season before playing nine times for Tranmere.

His chances of game time with the Trotters are limited next term after their promotion to League One.

Tranmere have had a change of manager since he played for them with Micky Mellon re-joining the Merseyside club following his spell at Dundee United and it is unknown whether Crawford is on his radar.

The midfielder started his career in Scotland for Hamilton Academical before moving down to England in 2018 for a spell at Doncaster Rovers.

He helped the Yorkshire club get into the League One Play-Offs under Grant McCann a couple of campaigns ago.

Bolton snapped him up in 2019 and he was part of their side relegated to League Two in his first season.

Crawford’s future hangs in the balance right now and it will be interesting to see what happens with him this summer.