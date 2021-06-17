Arsenal are said to be ‘interested’ in Sheffield United stopper Ramsdale, who is ‘one of a number’ of goalkeepers that the Gunners are looking at this summer.

Ramsdale, 23, just capped a fine season in the Premier League with Sheffield United.

Although his side were relegated into the Championship on the back of a dogged showing in the top flight, the Englishman thoroughly impressed and was called up into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s Euro tournament.

Now, Sky Sports have reported that Ramsdale is on Arsenal’s radar, and here we take a deeper look into the move.

Is there a price tag reported?

The Times also reported Arsenal’s interest in Ramsdale yesterday and quoted a bid in excess of £20million for the stopper.

Sheffield United though are keen on make a profit on the player – they signed him from Bournemouth for £18.5million last summer and The Times claim that they value him at at least £24million.

What are Ramsdale’s reported wages?

According to Salary Sport, Ramsdale is United’s highest-paid player with a supposed wage of £43,000-a-week – £2,000 more than their second highest-earner Rhian Brewster.

Should Sheffield United try to keep hold of Ramsdale?

Relegation has obviously thrust doubt into Sheffield United’s immediate future and for Ramsdale, having only signed last summer and for a bumper fee too, he finds himself in a particularly difficult position.

He proved last season that he’s good enough to compete in the Premier League and with Bernd Leno’s future in doubt, Ramsdale could have a no.1 spot at Arsenal waiting for him.

That would obviously be a more attractive option than remaining with Sheffield United but whether Blades will play hardball with this transfer remains to be seen.

With a new manager in place in Slavisa Jokanovic as well, where he stands on Ramsdale also remains unclear.

But if Arsenal come in with a bid that matches that £24million price tag, or even exceeds it then it’s hard to see United not cashing in on what would be a decent profit for the player.