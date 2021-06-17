MK Dons midfielder Scott Fraser is expected to be a man in-demand this summer.

Reporter Alan Nixon says there is ‘meant to be Championship interest’ in the Scotsman (see tweet below).

Meant to be Championship interest in him … we shall see. https://t.co/bBgoDUWet2 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 16, 2021

League One champions Hull City have been linked recently, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Wigan Athletic are also believed to be keen, according to The Sun on Sunday (06/06, p63), but they could face competition from the division above.

Fraser, who is 26-years-old, had an impressive first season with MK Dons and scored 14 goals in all competitions.

Hull have signed midfield duo George Moncur and Andy Cannon since sealing their promotion back to the Championship.

Wigan have had an impressive transfer window so far by landing Jack Whatmough, Gwion Edwards and Jordan Cousins.

Both the Tigers and the Latics have been linked with Fraser and it will be interesting to see if either make a move.

The midfielder started his career at Dundee United and played 106 games for the Scottish side, scoring 15 goals before his move to England in 2018.

Burton Albion came calling and he caught the eye for the Brewers over the past two years before MK Dons swooped in last summer.

Fraser was a hit with Russell Martin’s side and they will be desperate to keep hold of him for next season.